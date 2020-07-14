China Delivers Its 1st Martian Probe to Launching Pad, Preparations Underway - Reports

Beijing has delivered its first martian survey probe Tianwen-1 to a launching pad and preparations for launch are underway, the China Central Television reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Beijing has delivered its first martian survey probe Tianwen-1 to a launching pad and preparations for launch are underway, the China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

The space mission's main goal is to investigate possible signs of life on Mars and find out whether or not the planet's conditions could change to make it habitable for humans.

According to the broadcaster, the probe has already been delivered to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the island of Hainan with the launch preparations already taking place.

The probe's launch is said to be scheduled for July 23.