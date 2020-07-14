UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Delivers Its 1st Martian Probe To Launching Pad, Preparations Underway - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

China Delivers Its 1st Martian Probe to Launching Pad, Preparations Underway - Reports

Beijing has delivered its first martian survey probe Tianwen-1 to a launching pad and preparations for launch are underway, the China Central Television reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Beijing has delivered its first martian survey probe Tianwen-1 to a launching pad and preparations for launch are underway, the China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

The space mission's main goal is to investigate possible signs of life on Mars and find out whether or not the planet's conditions could change to make it habitable for humans.

According to the broadcaster, the probe has already been delivered to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the island of Hainan with the launch preparations already taking place.

The probe's launch is said to be scheduled for July 23.

Related Topics

China Beijing July TV

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

15 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

34 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives letter of condolences fr ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.