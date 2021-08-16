China Delivers Long March 7 Rocket to Wenchang Cosmodrome - Space Program

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) China's Long March 7 launch vehicle was delivered on Monday to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in the country's Hainan, the China's Manned Space Agency (CMS) said.

"A launch vehicle Long March 7 of the Y4 series, which will be launching cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3, has been successfully delivered to the Wenchang space center on August 16, Beijing time," the CMS said in a statement on the Chinese WeChat messaging and social media app.

The rocket will now be assembled at the space center along with Tianzhou-3, which arrived earlier.

The spaceship will deliver cargo to China's Tiangong space station under construction.

China started the construction work on the station in late April this year, when it successfully put into orbit the main module. Beijing expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, in 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex.

