UrduPoint.com

China Deploys Into Orbit 8 Sensing Satellites - CASC

Daniyal Sohail Published May 05, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China Deploys Into Orbit 8 Sensing Satellites - CASC

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Beijing has successfully deployed into space eight remote probing satellites, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Thursday.

The launch was carried out at 10:38 a.m. (02:38 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, in the northern province of Shanxi, with the use of Long March (Chang Zheng) 2D carrier rocket, the CASC said in a statement.

The cluster of seven Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D and one Jilin-1 Kuanfu 01C satellites will provide sensing data on smart cities construction and mineral extraction, according to the statement.

It was the 419th launch of a Long March 2D launch vehicle.

Earlier in April, China has successfully launched two Siwei 01 and 02 satellites into space from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, which will also provide commercial remote probing services.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Vehicle Taiyuan Beijing April From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.