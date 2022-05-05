China Deploys Into Orbit 8 Sensing Satellites - CASC

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Beijing has successfully deployed into space eight remote probing satellites, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Thursday.

The launch was carried out at 10:38 a.m. (02:38 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, in the northern province of Shanxi, with the use of Long March (Chang Zheng) 2D carrier rocket, the CASC said in a statement.

The cluster of seven Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D and one Jilin-1 Kuanfu 01C satellites will provide sensing data on smart cities construction and mineral extraction, according to the statement.

It was the 419th launch of a Long March 2D launch vehicle.

Earlier in April, China has successfully launched two Siwei 01 and 02 satellites into space from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, which will also provide commercial remote probing services.