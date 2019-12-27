UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expected To Have 200 Million 5G Users By 2020

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:02 AM

China expected to have 200 million 5G users by 2020

Chinese brands have launched 5G mobile phones one after another this year, with prices as low as 1,999 yuan (about $285.8).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Chinese brands have launched 5G mobile phones one after another this year, with prices as low as 1,999 yuan (about $285.8). The industry expects flagship devices of all the mobile phone brands to go 5G next year, and for the number of 5G users in China to reach 200 million, People's Daily Online reported.

Although the price of 5G services is higher, it is expected to decline next year, which will drive the development of the 5G mobile phone market. Handset manufacturers and the supply chain will benefit from the new wave of 5G mobile phones in the next year, said Fang Jing, an electronics industry analyst.

Domestic shipments of 5G mobile phones reached 5.1 million in November, up 103.

5 percent month-on-month, according to data released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

After lagging behind in terms of 3G technology, China caught up with the world in 4G development and is now seeking to take the lead in 5G. China's communications industry has ushered in its best development stage in history.

Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, revealed at the World 5G Conference in November that 870,000 users signed up for 5G packages less than a month after the three major operators launched them, while Xu Zhijun, Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei, predicted that the number of 5G users nationwide would reach 200 million next year.

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile China Lead Price 3G 4G 5G November Huawei Market All From Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

20 minutes ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

20 minutes ago

Govt providing conducive environment to investors: ..

20 minutes ago

Heavy Rains in Rwanda Claim Lives of 12 People, Ex ..

20 minutes ago

Mexico to Appeal to Int'l Court of Justice Over Fe ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.