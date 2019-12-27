China expected to have 200 million 5G users by 2020

Chinese brands have launched 5G mobile phones one after another this year, with prices as low as 1,999 yuan (about $285.8).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Chinese brands have launched 5G mobile phones one after another this year, with prices as low as 1,999 yuan (about $285.8). The industry expects flagship devices of all the mobile phone brands to go 5G next year, and for the number of 5G users in China to reach 200 million, People's Daily Online reported.

Although the price of 5G services is higher, it is expected to decline next year, which will drive the development of the 5G mobile phone market. Handset manufacturers and the supply chain will benefit from the new wave of 5G mobile phones in the next year, said Fang Jing, an electronics industry analyst.

Domestic shipments of 5G mobile phones reached 5.1 million in November, up 103.

5 percent month-on-month, according to data released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

After lagging behind in terms of 3G technology, China caught up with the world in 4G development and is now seeking to take the lead in 5G. China's communications industry has ushered in its best development stage in history.

Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, revealed at the World 5G Conference in November that 870,000 users signed up for 5G packages less than a month after the three major operators launched them, while Xu Zhijun, Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei, predicted that the number of 5G users nationwide would reach 200 million next year.