UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expected To Invest Over 150 Bln USD In 5G Network Through 2025

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:27 AM

China expected to invest over 150 bln USD in 5G network through 2025

China is expected to invest more than 150 billion U.S. dollars in its 5G network through 2025, with 5G wireless systems accounting for three quarters of the mix, said a Wall Street expert on Monday

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):China is expected to invest more than 150 billion U.S. dollars in its 5G network through 2025, with 5G wireless systems accounting for three quarters of the mix, said a Wall Street expert on Monday.

"That's more than the country's 100 billion (dollars) investment in 4G from 2013 to 2018, an increase driven in large part by the higher number of 5G base stations and higher initial cost of 5G equipment," said Allen Chang, a researcher at Goldman Sachs, in a brief note.

China has officially approved 5G commercial services earlier in June, and is currently testing 5G across all major cities and provincial regions. The country's 5G market is expected to start small-scale commercial use this year and large-scale commercial use next year.

It's estimated that 28 percent of China's mobile connections will operate on 5G networks by 2025, taking up about a third of all 5G connections globally, according to a recent report by the Global System for Mobile Communications Alliance.

Chang further noted that China is expected to own 4.9 million 5G base stations by 2030, as "strong consumer demand for 5G's high speeds and fierce competition between brands to offer upgraded features" would lead to surging 5G smartphone shipments over the next few years.

In this aspect, his projection can be underpinned by a latest case in point. Chinese telecommunications heavyweight Huawei announced last week that it had received 50 contracts on 5G commercial services from 30 countries and regions, and shipped more than 150,000 5G base stations worldwide.

The company's 5G base stations is expected to grow to about 500,000 by the end of this year, according to Hu Houkun, deputy chairman of the company's board of directors.

Chang also held that China's transition to faster wireless should "bring a wave of opportunities" for relevant tech companies and their stocks, driven by increased semiconductor demand and a surge in consumer device upgrades.

"Telecom operators, equipment makers, and devices makers (worldwide) will all likely boost their demand for semiconductor chips in the coming years as they look to upgrade their systems and technology for the 5G era," he said. "We are confident in the long-term growth outlook."

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China Company Alliance Lead 4G 5G June Stocks 2018 Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

1 hour ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

19 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

19 minutes ago

British firm to explore for oil in imports-depende ..

19 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.