China Expects Over 600,000 5G Base Stations Constructed By 2020: MIIT

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:55 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :China will quicken the development of 5G network construction with more than 600,000 5G base stations expected to be built nationwide by the end of 2020, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Prefecture-level cities are expected to achieve continuous outdoor connection of the 5G network within the year, with key areas in counties and townships to be covered, as well as major indoor scenarios, said MIIT.

Some 164,000 5G base stations had been established across the country by the end of February, MIIT data showed.

The telecom enterprises will be encouraged to promote 5G terminal consumption and accelerate the migration of users to 5G through package upgrades and purchases with credit.

MIIT statistics also showed shipments of 5G mobile phone products reached 26 million sets as of March 26.

