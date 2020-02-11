China grants spectrum licenses for 5G indoor coverage

China has granted licenses to three major telecom firms to share a spectrum for 5G indoor coverage, in the latest move to push 5G commercialization

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :China has granted licenses to three major telecom firms to share a spectrum for 5G indoor coverage, in the latest move to push 5G commercialization.

China Telecom, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network will share the 3,300-3,400 MHz spectrum for 5G indoor coverage, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

This is the first time for China to license public mobile communication frequency resources to multiple firms for shared use.

The three companies will leverage the co-development and sharing of 5G indoor access networks to cut costs and boost efficiency, the ministry said.

China's 5G sector has been developing at a fast clip since the country greenlighted 5G commercial use last June.