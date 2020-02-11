UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Grants Spectrum Licenses For 5G Indoor Coverage

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:21 PM

China grants spectrum licenses for 5G indoor coverage

China has granted licenses to three major telecom firms to share a spectrum for 5G indoor coverage, in the latest move to push 5G commercialization

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :China has granted licenses to three major telecom firms to share a spectrum for 5G indoor coverage, in the latest move to push 5G commercialization.

China Telecom, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network will share the 3,300-3,400 MHz spectrum for 5G indoor coverage, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

This is the first time for China to license public mobile communication frequency resources to multiple firms for shared use.

The three companies will leverage the co-development and sharing of 5G indoor access networks to cut costs and boost efficiency, the ministry said.

China's 5G sector has been developing at a fast clip since the country greenlighted 5G commercial use last June.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China 5G June National University Industry Share

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan can always rely on each other in d ..

17 minutes ago

Ultra-rare snowfall carpets Baghdad

14 minutes ago

European stocks rally at open 11 February 2020

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher 11 February 2020

14 minutes ago

Over 170 Taliban Militants Surrender to Afghan For ..

14 minutes ago

Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section widening project accomp ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.