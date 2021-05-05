UrduPoint.com
China Greenlights Four Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:44 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Chengdu Shengnuo Biotec Co., Ltd., Shandong Kehui Power Automation Co., Ltd., Shanghai Haoyuan Chemexpress Co., Ltd., and Guangdong Greenway Technology Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

