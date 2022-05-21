UrduPoint.com

China Greenlights Two Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Daniyal Sohail Published May 21, 2022 | 03:33 PM

China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

China's securities regulator has approved two companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) on the science and technology innovation board

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :China's securities regulator has approved two companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) on the science and technology innovation board.

Orbbec Inc., a Shenzhen-based leading 3D vision technology provider, and AVIC (Chengdu) UAS Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies should strictly follow the prospectus as well as the issuance and underwriting plan while issuing stocks, the regulator said.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

Related Topics

Technology China Chengdu Shanghai Stock Exchange June Stocks 2019 Market

Recent Stories

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

6 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Imran's statement about M ..

Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Imran's statement about Maryam Nawaz

14 minutes ago
 South Korea-US Alliance Based on 'Shared Sacrifice ..

South Korea-US Alliance Based on 'Shared Sacrifice' - Joint Statement

44 seconds ago
 DC Sukkur visits exam centers

DC Sukkur visits exam centers

46 seconds ago
 FM stresses upon broader, deeper Pak-US ties

FM stresses upon broader, deeper Pak-US ties

47 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir Lower

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.