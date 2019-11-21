UrduPoint.com
China Has 113,000 5G Base Stations: MIIT Minister

Daniyal Sohail 45 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:39 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :China has built 113,000 5G base stations and the number is expected to reach 130,000 by the end of the year, according to Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology at the ongoing 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing.

"There have been 870,000 subscribers to the 5G packages, and the development momentum is good," said Miao, who added that 5G is of great significance to promote the development of the digital economy and its deep integration with the real economy.

"In addition to interpersonal communication, the vast majority of applications will be used in areas such as the internet of Vehicles and industrial Internet," Miao said.

"China will give full play to its institutional and market advantages, promote the integration and application of 5G in industrial development, information consumption, public services, social governance and other areas, to facilitate digital transformation." Opening up and cooperation will remain a global consensus to promote the development of mobile communications, according to Miao.

"China welcomes global companies and research institutions to jointly build a 5G network and share the benefits of its development," he said.

Themed "5G changes the world, 5G creates the future," the 2019 World 5G Convention will last until Nov. 23.

