China has 428m 5G mobile users, 1.7m 5G base stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The number of 5G mobile users in China had reached 428 million by the end of May, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

As of the end of May, the country had launched 1.7 million 5G base stations, the MIIT said in a statement.

The improved network infrastructure has laid a solid foundation for the development of the digital economy, the ministry said, adding that 5G technology has been widely applied in all walks of life, boosting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, China Daily reported.

According to the MIIT, China's 5G network has now covered all prefecture-level cities and county towns and 92 percent of towns and townships, with more than 12 5G base stations per 10,000 people.

In addition, China's 5G traffic also accounted for 27.2 percent of the country's total mobile traffic, with a year-on-year increase of 19.1 percentage points, it said.

Going forward, the ministry is committed to further consolidating the 5G industrial foundations while advancing 5G network construction and promoting the development of 5G applications, it said.