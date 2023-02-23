China Has Achieved 'Breathtaking' Growth in Space Power - US Space Operations Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) China has achieved "breathtaking" growth in its military space programs over the past 15 years, US Space Operations Command chief Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting said.

"China's growth in space has truly been breathtaking," Whiting told a National Defense University Foundation audience on Wednesday.

Until 2007, the United States enjoyed virtually uncontested dominance in space after the end of the Cold War, but it has been steadily and increasingly challenged by China and other peer adversaries ever since, Whiting said.

Whiting's boss, Chief of Space Operations and Space Force overall Commander Gen.

B. Chance Saltzman said in a January 28 talk with Air and Space Force Association volunteer field leaders that China already had deployed multiple ground-based lasers and numerous jammers targeting wide swaths of Satellite Command frequencies and GPS.

Saltzman said China had also invested in cyber capabilities that are threatening US ground networks.

Beijing had also integrated space into its overall military operations, with 290 ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) satellites, 49 precision-navigation-and-timing satellites, and a growing number of rapid-response launch capabilities, Saltzman added.