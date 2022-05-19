China has built nearly 1.6 million 5G base stations at present, constituting the world's largest 5G network, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :China has built nearly 1.6 million 5G base stations at present, constituting the world's largest 5G network, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Zhang Yunming, vice-minister of industry and information technology, said China has the world's largest mobile broadband and optical fiber network, and network quality has reached or even surpassed the level of some developed countries, China Daily reported.

According to Zhang, 5G has been applied to a wide range of sectors including transportation, medical care, education, culture and tourism, and thanks to wireless technology, industrial internet has been applied to 45 major sectors of the national economy.