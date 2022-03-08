China home to 2M 5G base stations by end of 2022

China aims to complete over two million 5G base stations by the end of 2022 to expand the application of advanced technology that brings convenience to people's lives, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :China aims to complete over two million 5G base stations by the end of 2022 to expand the application of advanced technology that brings convenience to people's lives, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has said.

Xiao Yaqing made the announcement at the "Ministers' Corridor" held after the second plenary meeting of the 5th session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing Tuesday morning.

With more than 1.4 million 5G base stations launched so far providing services to more than 500 million users, Xiao said that "China leads the world in 5G in terms of the technology and the network scale.

"He said that the development of 5G brought actual benefits to people, citing the live coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as an example, China Global Television reported.

The Minister of MIIT added that the government will further expand the application scenarios for 5G and prepare for the development of 6G, the next generation of communication technology, in advance.