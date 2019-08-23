UrduPoint.com
China Hopes To Benefit The World With 5G

China hopes to benefit the world with 5G

China is developing 5G technology to benefit the world, the country has always been engaged in global collaboration in the construction of 5G standards and the development of 5G trial networks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):China is developing 5G technology to benefit the world, the country has always been engaged in global collaboration in the construction of 5G standards and the development of 5G trial networks.

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has helped build 5G networks around the world.

By July 18, the company had secured more than 50 5G commercial contracts across the globe, including 28 in Europe, People's Daily Online reported.

Back in 2013, when 5G remained in the research stage, China established the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group and invited foreign companies to join the team. The group members joined hands to research 5G, formulate technology standards and construct trial networks.

China Unicom recently formed a 5G international cooperation alliance with eight telecom operators from Spain, Germany, Japan, France, the UK and the US, among others, to promote 5G development.

