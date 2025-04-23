China introduces 10G broadband internet service

(@Abdulla99267510)

Download speed of 10G broadband reaches 9, 934 megabits per second

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) China introduced 10G broadband internet service for its citizens, the international media reported on Wednesday.

The download speed of the 10G broadband reaches 9,934 megabits per second while the upload speed is 1,008 megabits per second.

The speed of the 10G internet is so fast that a full-length 20GB 4K movie could be downloaded in just 20 seconds.

The experts said that the launch of 10G internet service in China is a major breakthrough in the world of technology, which would enhance the capabilities not only in the tech sector but also in fields such as healthcare, education and agriculture.