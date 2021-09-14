China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet

The Chinese authorities issued guidelines on Tuesday to promote socialist values in Chinese national cyberspace among internet users

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Chinese authorities issued guidelines on Tuesday to promote socialist values in Chinese national cyberspace among internet users.

The guidelines, by the central committee of the ruling Communist Party and the State Council, aim to enhance the leading role of Marxism on the Internet, to promote the common ideology of the party and the people, as well as to inculcate key values of socialism, according to the official government website.

A so-called civilized cyberspace environment to be brought about by the guidelines will provide people with decent ethical standards and a healthy cultural life online, which is especially important for minors.

Following the guidelines would also prevent cybercrime, according to the government portal.

On September 3, it was reported that the Chinese authorities banned feminine-looking men and "other abnormal aesthetics" on television, according to China's National Radio and Television Administration.