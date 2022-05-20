UrduPoint.com

China Launches 3 Communication Satellites Into Orbit - CASC

Daniyal Sohail Published May 20, 2022 | 07:05 PM

China Launches 3 Communication Satellites Into Orbit - CASC

China has successfully launched three low-orbit experimental communication satellites into orbit from Jiuquan spaceport located in northwestern Gansu province, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) China has successfully launched three low-orbit experimental communication satellites into orbit from Jiuquan spaceport located in northwestern Gansu province, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday.

The launch was carried out at 6:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT) with the use of China's Long March 2C launch vehicle, the CASC said in a statement.

The fired low-orbit communication satellites will be mainly used to test in-orbit communications technology, the statement added.

The event marked the 421st launch of a Long March series carrier rocket.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Vehicle Event From Satellites P

Recent Stories

UN rights chief begins landmark China trip from Mo ..

UN rights chief begins landmark China trip from Monday

54 seconds ago
 US Climate Envoy Kerry Heads to Switzerland, Germa ..

US Climate Envoy Kerry Heads to Switzerland, Germany to Discuss Climate

55 seconds ago
 Kaira calls on PML-Q Chief to inquire his health

Kaira calls on PML-Q Chief to inquire his health

57 seconds ago
 Bike lifters gang busted, six motorcycles recovere ..

Bike lifters gang busted, six motorcycles recovered

1 minute ago
 EU to Unveil Plan for Dealing With 'Geopolitical C ..

EU to Unveil Plan for Dealing With 'Geopolitical Consequences' of Ukraine Confli ..

11 minutes ago
 Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder, Businessman War ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder, Businessman Warnig Resign From Rosneft Board

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.