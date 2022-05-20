China Launches 3 Communication Satellites Into Orbit - CASC

China has successfully launched three low-orbit experimental communication satellites into orbit from Jiuquan spaceport located in northwestern Gansu province, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) China has successfully launched three low-orbit experimental communication satellites into orbit from Jiuquan spaceport located in northwestern Gansu province, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday.

The launch was carried out at 6:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT) with the use of China's Long March 2C launch vehicle, the CASC said in a statement.

The fired low-orbit communication satellites will be mainly used to test in-orbit communications technology, the statement added.

The event marked the 421st launch of a Long March series carrier rocket.