China launches 9 satellites into orbit for intelligent connected vehicles

China sent nine satellites into orbit aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Thursday (BJT) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Site in southwest China's Sichuan Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :China sent nine satellites into orbit aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Thursday (BJT) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Site in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The GeeSAT-1 satellites launched by China's automaker Geely will provide more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles, China news service reported.

In addition, they will provide support for public welfare actions such as marine environmental protection.

This is the 422nd launch mission carried out by China's Long March rocket series.