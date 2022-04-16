UrduPoint.com

China Launches Atmospheric Environment Monitoring Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published April 16, 2022 | 04:13 PM

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

An atmospheric environment monitoring satellite was sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China, early Saturday

YUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:An atmospheric environment monitoring satellite was sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China, early Saturday.

A Long March-4C rocket, carrying the satellite, lifted off at 2:16 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered orbit. It will carry out regional air quality and environment monitoring, and provide data support for China's atmospheric environment monitoring, global climate change research, crop yield estimation, and agricultural disaster monitoring.

Saturday's launch was the 416th mission by the Long March rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Taiyuan Beijing From

Recent Stories

DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

46 seconds ago
 Wife of Ukraine's Medvedchuk Urges Families of Cap ..

Wife of Ukraine's Medvedchuk Urges Families of Captured British Volunteers to De ..

49 seconds ago
 National Athletics Training Camp is in full swing

National Athletics Training Camp is in full swing

51 seconds ago
 Shanghai: 3,590 local confirmed, 19,923 asymptomat ..

Shanghai: 3,590 local confirmed, 19,923 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago
 Parliament's 'Media Corner' reopened on request of ..

Parliament's 'Media Corner' reopened on request of Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 minutes ago
 Textile exports increase by 25.43% to $14.242 bln ..

Textile exports increase by 25.43% to $14.242 bln in 9 months

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.