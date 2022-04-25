UrduPoint.com

China Launches Atmospheric Environment Monitoring Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published April 25, 2022 | 02:39 PM

TAIYUAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :An atmospheric environment monitoring satellite was sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China, early Saturday.

A Long March-4C rocket, carrying the satellite, lifted off at 2:16 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered orbit. It will carry out regional air quality and environment monitoring, and provide data support for China's atmospheric environment monitoring, global climate change research, crop yield estimation, and agricultural disaster monitoring. Saturday's launch was the 416th mission by the Long March rocket series.

