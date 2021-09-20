China launches cargo craft for space station supplies

China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 on Monday to deliver supplies for its under-construction space station

WENCHANG, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 on Monday to deliver supplies for its under-construction space station.

The Long March-7 Y4 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-3, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Tianzhou-3 will dock with the combination of the space station core module Tianhe and Tianzhou-2 cargo craft later, said the CMSA.

On Sept. 18, the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft separated from the rear docking port of Tianhe and docked with its front docking port. The CMSA said that the combination of Tianhe and Tianzhou-2 is in good condition, waiting for docking with the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship.