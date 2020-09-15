China Launches Carrier Rocket From Yellow Sea Platform, Puts 9 Satellites Into Orbit

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:25 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) China has successfully launched a group of nine high-resolution Earth remote sensing satellites of the Jilin-1 Gaofen-03-1 constellation, into orbit using the Long March-11 carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Tuesday.
Earlier in September, the Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C remote-sensing satellite on board a Chinese-made Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket failed to enter orbit after launch. An investigation has begun to identify the cause of the failure.
According to the CASC, the Long March-11 rocket was launched at 01:23 GMT on Tuesday from a sea-based platform in the Yellow Sea.
The group of nine satellites includes three video satellites and six remote sensing scanners.