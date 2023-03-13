China Launches Earth Observatory Satellite Horus 2 - Space Agency
Daniyal Sohail Published March 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) China has successfully put into orbit its Earth remote sensing satellite Horus 2 using Chinese rocket carrier Long March-2C, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Monday.
The launch of the satellite took place on Monday at 04:02 GMT from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.