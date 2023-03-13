UrduPoint.com

China Launches Earth Observatory Satellite Horus 2 - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published March 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

China Launches Earth Observatory Satellite Horus 2 - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) China has successfully put into orbit its Earth remote sensing satellite Horus 2 using Chinese rocket carrier Long March-2C, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Monday.

The launch of the satellite took place on Monday at 04:02 GMT from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March From

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

30 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

30 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

30 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

30 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

30 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.