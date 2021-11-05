China Launches Earth Science Satellite
Fri 05th November 2021
TAIYUAN, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :China on Friday sent an Earth science satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi Province.
The satellite, called Guangmu, was launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 10:19 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.
It was the 395th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.