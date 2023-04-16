China Launches Fengyun-3 Meteorological Satellite Into Orbit - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) China successfully launched the Fengyun-3 meteorological satellite into orbit on Sunday using a Chang Zheng-4B carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

The launch took place at 9:36 local time (01:36 GMT) from the Jiuquan cosmodrome in the northwestern province of Gansu, CASC said in a statement on Chinese social network WeChat.

The Fengyun-3 satellite will be used to measure atmospheric precipitation.

This was the 471st mission for the Chang Zheng rocket family.