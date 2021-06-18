UrduPoint.com
China Launches First Crewed Mission For Space Station Construction

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:23 PM

China launches first crewed mission for space station construction

China on Thursday launched the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is expected to send three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe for a three-month mission

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :China on Thursday launched the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is expected to send three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe for a three-month mission.

The spacecraft, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

It is China's seventh crewed mission to space and the first during the construction of China's space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country's last manned mission.

