China launches first solar exploration satellite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket, China news service reported.

It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.