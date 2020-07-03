UrduPoint.com
China Launches High-resolution Remote-sensing Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:17 PM

China launches high-resolution remote-sensing satellite

China successfully sent a high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite into the planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :China successfully sent a high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite into the planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 11:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration.

The satellite is a civil-use optical remote-sensing satellite with a resolution up to the sub-meter level. It will operate in Sun-synchronous orbit.

It can provide high-precision remote-sensing image data for several industries including surveying and mapping, natural resources, emergency management, agriculture, ecological environment, residential construction and forestry.

Another satellite designed to popularize space science among teenagers was also launched in the mission. It will carry out science experiments such as image and voice data transmission.

Both satellites were developed by the China academy of Space Technology.

Friday's launch was the 337th by the Long March rocket series.

