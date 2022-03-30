China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit

BIEJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) China has successfully launched a Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in the country's north-west on Wednesday and deployed three Tianping-2 satellites into orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

The launch was carried out at 10:29 a.m.

local time (02:29 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center, CASC said on its official WeChat account.

Tianping-2 satellites are designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.

It comes a day after China launched a modified Long March 6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, putting two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources into orbit.