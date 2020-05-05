UrduPoint.com
China Launches Manned Capsule Prototype Atop Long March 5B Rocket - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

China has successfully launched a prototype of a next generation manned spacecraft on a new modification of the heavy-lift rocket, the Chinese National Manned Space Program said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) China has successfully launched a prototype of a next generation manned spacecraft on a new modification of the heavy-lift rocket, the Chinese National Manned Space Program said on Tuesday.

The launch took place at 06:00 p. m. local time (10:00 GMT) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island.

The mission was considered successful after eight minutes and 15 seconds of the flight.

It is not only the maiden launch of the Long March 5B rocket, the newest version of the Long March 5 carrier, but also the first test launch of the new crew capsule.

Long March 5B launch vehicle will also be used to deliver modules to the Chinese lunar space station.

