China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) China successfully sent a communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan .

The satellite was launched on Friday by a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua reported.

The satellite will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments.

This marks the 495th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.