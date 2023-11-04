Open Menu

China Launches New Communication Technology Experiment Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published November 04, 2023 | 09:44 PM

China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

China successfully sent a communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan

The satellite was launched on Friday by a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua reported.

The satellite was launched on Friday by a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua reported.

The satellite will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments.

This marks the 495th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

