UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Earth Observation Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

China launches new Earth observation satellite

China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time)

TAIYUAN, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-5 02, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

It was the 387th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

More Stories From Technology

