China Launches New Environmental Satellite For Disaster Reduction

October 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :China launched a new satellite for disaster reduction, emergency management, and environment monitoring from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province early Thursday.

A Long March-2C rocket carrying the satellite S-SAR01 lifted off at 6:53 am. (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered the preset orbit.

Its Primary users will be the China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, ecns reported.

By obtaining 5-meter resolution S-band radar image data, the satellite will support disaster prevention, reduction, relief, and environmental protection. It will also serve natural resources, water conservancy, agriculture, forestry, earthquakes mitigation, and other fields, said the China National Space Administration.

Thursday's launch was the 443rd mission by the Long March rocket series.

