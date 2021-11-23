UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite - Reports

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:55 PM

China has launched a new Earth-observation Gaofen-3 02 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) China has launched a new Earth-observation Gaofen-3 02 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, media reported on Tuesday.

The satellite was launched at 23:45 GMT and has successfully entered the predetermined orbit, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

Equipped by 12 imaging modes, the satellite may be applied in various fields such as land resources, marine environment monitoring, environmental protection, water conservation, geology, agriculture, meteorology, disaster prevention, and emergency management, CGTN reported.

The Gaofen-3 02 satellite was developed by the China academy of Space Technology and the missile vehicle by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

