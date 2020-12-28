UrduPoint.com
China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:03 PM

China launches new remote sensing satellite

China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:44 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time)

JIUQUAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:44 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

