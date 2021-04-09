UrduPoint.com
China Launches New Satellite For Space Environment Survey

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

TAIYUAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-- China successfully sent an experiment satellite into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellite, the third of the Shiyan-6 series, was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 7:01 a.

m. (Beijing Time).

It will be used to carry out space environment survey and experiments on related technologies.

Friday's launch was the 365th by the Long March rocket series.

