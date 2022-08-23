UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Satellite Via Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket

Daniyal Sohail Published August 23, 2022 | 08:04 PM

China on Tuesday successfully launched a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday successfully launched a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Chuangxin-16 satellite, developed by the Chinese academy of Sciences, was launched at 10:36 a.

m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully, Ecns.cn reported.

The satellite will mainly be used for scientific experiments and verification of new technologies.

The launch was the 16th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets.

