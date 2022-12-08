UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Test Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published December 08, 2022 | 12:39 AM

China launches new test satellite

China successfully sent a new test satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :China successfully sent a new test satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) test satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-11 Y2 carrier rocket at 9:15 a.m.

(Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

The satellite will be mainly used for communications tests and key technologies verification of the VDES and the automatic identification system (AIS), ecns.cn reported.

It was the 23rd flight mission of the Kuaizhou-11 rockets, according to the launch center.

