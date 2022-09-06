China launches new test satellites via Kuaizhou 1A carrier rocket

China sent two new test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :China sent two new test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Tuesday.

The CentiSpace 1-S3/S4 test satellites were launched by a Kuaizhou 1A carrier rocket at 10:24 am (Beijing Time) and they have entered the planned orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported .

This was the 17th flight mission of the Kuaizhou 1A rockets, according to the launch center.