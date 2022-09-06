UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Test Satellites Via Kuaizhou 1A Carrier Rocket

Daniyal Sohail Published September 06, 2022 | 06:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :China sent two new test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Tuesday.

The CentiSpace 1-S3/S4 test satellites were launched by a Kuaizhou 1A carrier rocket at 10:24 am (Beijing Time) and they have entered the planned orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported .

This was the 17th flight mission of the Kuaizhou 1A rockets, according to the launch center.

