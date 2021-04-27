UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Nine Commercial Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:01 PM

China launches nine commercial satellites

China launched its Long March-6 rocket on Tuesday, sending nine commercial satellites into space

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :China launched its Long March-6 rocket on Tuesday, sending nine commercial satellites into space.

The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 11:20 a.m. (Beijing Time).

This was the 366th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

The satellites, including Qilu-1 and Qilu-4, have entered their planned orbits and will provide east China's Shandong Province with remote sensing services for land survey, urban construction, agriculture, forestry, energy, disaster prevention and reduction.

Other satellites onboard the rocket will be used to test technologies in satellite platform design, real-time imaging and observation, data acquisition and transmission, or to offer observations of small celestial bodies and remote sensing services

Related Topics

China Long March Agriculture Taiyuan Beijing From Satellites

Recent Stories

Volunteer services by the Pakistan Army during the ..

7 minutes ago

Sports Imprint Award winner to be announced on Wed ..

17 minutes ago

Dr.Faisal Sultan warns of complete lockdown if vi ..

19 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ wins NAS Padel Bronze title ..

21 minutes ago

Serbia welcomes latest batch of Sinopharm vaccines ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls to Low ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.