China Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : China Friday launched one of the world 's most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020

The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45pm (1245 GMT), a livestreamed feed from CCTV state television showed.