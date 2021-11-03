China launches remote-sensing satellite group

China launched a group of remote-sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday

JIUQUAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :China launched a group of remote-sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The second group of the Yaogan-32 satellite family was launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an attached upper stage at 3:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.This was the 394th mission of the Long March rocket series.