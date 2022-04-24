UrduPoint.com

China Launches Satellite Data Center In Hainan Province - Local Authorities

Daniyal Sohail Published April 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Chinese National Space Administrations has set up a satellite data center in the county-level city of Wenchang on the Hainan Island to enhance international space cooperation, the Wenchang authorities said on Sunday.

The satellite data center in Hainan will serve as "an important hub for international exchange and cooperation in the area of satellite data and its application," the Wenchang authorities said on social media.

On August 18, 2021, space agency heads from five BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, signed an agreement on cooperation in sharing remote sensing satellite data.

As the Russian state space agency Roscosmos stressed earlier, this agreement would foster collaboration within BRICS in creating a virtual constellation of remote sensing satellites and data sharing, which would contribute to addressing climate change, ensuring environmental protection and dealing with the effects of natural and man-made disasters.

