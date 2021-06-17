China Launches Shenzhou 12 Manned Spacecraft to Its Orbital Station Under Construction

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) China's Long March 2F carrier rocket with the Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft was launched on Thursday to the Tiangong orbital station under construction, the launch was broadcast by China Central Television.

There are three cosmonauts on board.

The launch took place from the Jiuquan space center in Gansu province in northwestern China.