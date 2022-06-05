China Launches Shenzhou 14 Crewed Mission to Tiangong Space Station - Live Coverage

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) China's Shenzhou 14 spaceship with three crew members on board successfully took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (JSLC) on Sunday, according to live coverage from the state-owned broadcaster China Central Television.

The Long March 2F carried rocket with the Shenzhou 14 spacecraft blasted off at 10:44 Beijing time on Sunday (02:44 GMT).

Shenzhou 14 will carry cosmonauts Chen Dong, Cai Xuzhe and Liu Yang to the Tiangong Space Station.

In April, China's Manned Space Engineering Office said that the country had scheduled six space missions by the end of 2022 to complete the construction of the national space station Tiangong.