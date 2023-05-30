UrduPoint.com

China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft

Daniyal Sohail Published May 30, 2023 | 07:00 AM

JIUQUAN (China) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) China launched the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in northwestern China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The spacecraft will deliver a crew of three to the Tiangong space station, according to the report.

The Long March 2F carrier rocket took off as scheduled at 9:31 a.m. Beijing time (0131a.m. GMT).

