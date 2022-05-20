China launches three low-orbit communication test satellites

China successfully sent three low-orbit communication test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :China successfully sent three low-orbit communication test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Friday.

The three communication satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:30 p.

m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

These satellites will carry out tests and verifications of in-orbit communication technologies, Ecns reported.

The launch marked the 421st flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.