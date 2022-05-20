UrduPoint.com

China Launches Three Low-orbit Communication Test Satellites

Daniyal Sohail Published May 20, 2022 | 11:19 PM

China launches three low-orbit communication test satellites

China successfully sent three low-orbit communication test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :China successfully sent three low-orbit communication test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Friday.

The three communication satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:30 p.

m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

These satellites will carry out tests and verifications of in-orbit communication technologies, Ecns reported.

The launch marked the 421st flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

Related Topics

China Long March Beijing From Satellites P

Recent Stories

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

8 minutes ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

8 minutes ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

8 minutes ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

12 minutes ago
 Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for ..

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad Marc ..

12 minutes ago
 4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeo ..

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospit ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.