UrduPoint.com

China Launches Three Satellites

Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2022 | 01:34 PM

China launches three satellites

China has successfully sent three satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:China has successfully sent three satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The three satellites were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 10:29 a.m.

(Beijing Time) and have entered their planned orbit.

The three satellites Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B and Tianping-2C will provide services such as atmospheric space environment survey and orbital prediction model correction.

It was the 413th mission of the Long March rocket series

Related Topics

China Long March Beijing From Satellites

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for me ..

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for medical treatment

21 minutes ago
 Anti-Russian Sanctions to Affect Earnings of Nicar ..

Anti-Russian Sanctions to Affect Earnings of Nicaraguan Workers - Union of Emplo ..

45 seconds ago
 Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Large Arms Depots ..

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Large Arms Depots in Donetsk Region With Iskand ..

47 seconds ago
 Shanghai announces measures to help businesses aff ..

Shanghai announces measures to help businesses affected by COVID-19

48 seconds ago
 COVID-19 cases surge in most populous Australian s ..

COVID-19 cases surge in most populous Australian states

50 seconds ago
 Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.