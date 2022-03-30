China Launches Three Satellites
Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2022 | 01:34 PM
JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:China has successfully sent three satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.
The three satellites were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 10:29 a.m.
(Beijing Time) and have entered their planned orbit.
The three satellites Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B and Tianping-2C will provide services such as atmospheric space environment survey and orbital prediction model correction.
It was the 413th mission of the Long March rocket series