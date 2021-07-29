China launches Tianhui I-04 satellite

China successfully launched the Tianhui I-04 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at noon on Thursday

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time), and then successfully entered the planned orbit.

This was the 381st flight mission of the Long March rocket series.